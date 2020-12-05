Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 472.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 300.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.39. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEES shares. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

