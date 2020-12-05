TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOWN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

