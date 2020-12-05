Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $198,000 in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 352.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

