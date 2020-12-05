Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $96.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,230. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

