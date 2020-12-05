The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,147,000 after acquiring an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,002,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.36. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

