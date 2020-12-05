Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

