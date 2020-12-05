Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,858,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $103,326.34. Insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $770,913 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $470.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

