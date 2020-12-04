The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 346 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $81,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.