Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $38.26 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.