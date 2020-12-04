Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,261 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,662,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of BNS opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

