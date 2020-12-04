The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 868 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UA. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

