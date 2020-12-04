Aperio Group LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 556,973 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 993,877 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

