Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Guess’ worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guess’ by 443.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 149,625 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at $290,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guess’ by 231.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter worth about $5,037,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

