The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

