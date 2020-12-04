Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

