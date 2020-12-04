LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $72.00 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,344. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.