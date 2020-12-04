BlackRock Inc. Has $114.99 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,015,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.84% of Qurate Retail worth $114,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,887,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,383 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,699 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,144 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,002,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 397,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.