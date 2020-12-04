LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

