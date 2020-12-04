Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Fluor worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,355.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Fluor stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.