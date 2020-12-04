Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 12,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 80,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,619.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

