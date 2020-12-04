Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after purchasing an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,736,892,000 after buying an additional 916,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,619.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

