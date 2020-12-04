Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

