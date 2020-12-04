Ycg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after purchasing an additional 396,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,736,892,000 after purchasing an additional 916,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,619.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

