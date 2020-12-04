Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.