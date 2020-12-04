Aperio Group LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

CRS opened at $26.90 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.