Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 126,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,619.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.32. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

