Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,736,892,000 after purchasing an additional 916,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,619.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

