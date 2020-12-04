Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

