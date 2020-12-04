The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of FATE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $61.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

