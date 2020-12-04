First Interstate Bank Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,095 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,619.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.10 and its 200-day moving average is $206.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

