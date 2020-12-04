Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of MFA Financial worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

