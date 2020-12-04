Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 101,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.44 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

