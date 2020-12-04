Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,619.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.