Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 141,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 207,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,105 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

