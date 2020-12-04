131,009 Shares in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 131,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,457 shares of company stock worth $89,411. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

