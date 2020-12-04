The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.77 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,776,163.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

