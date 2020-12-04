The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.