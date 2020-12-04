The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.74 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

