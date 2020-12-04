BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMCH. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

BMCH stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.84. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

