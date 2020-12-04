The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,516 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Rexnord worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

