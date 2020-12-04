The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $1.77 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Denbury stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00. Insiders sold 703,686 shares of company stock worth $15,188,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

