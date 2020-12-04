Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,030 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 262.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

