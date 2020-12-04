Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after acquiring an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 338,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.