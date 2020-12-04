Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,277 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.