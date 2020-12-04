Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE BAM opened at $41.22 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

