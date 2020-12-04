Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of FELE opened at $68.55 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

