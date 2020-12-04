22,947 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 213.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 46.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,017,000 after buying an additional 1,652,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yandex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,900,000 after buying an additional 687,536 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 8.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,636,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,914,000 after buying an additional 349,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.34 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 203.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

