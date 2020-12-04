Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $165,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.45 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

