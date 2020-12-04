Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,075 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.