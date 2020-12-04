BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Cohu worth $106,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cohu by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,526. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

